Raymond James Analysts Give Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) a C$0.80 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.80 target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.30.

Get Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) alerts:

TSE YGR opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,110.50.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.