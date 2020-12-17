Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

WPM opened at C$53.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.28. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,562.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.