Raymond James Increases Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to $2.25

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GRNWF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 21,965 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.