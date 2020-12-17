Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock opened at C$33.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$33.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.