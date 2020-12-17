Raymond James Reiterates $56.00 Price Target for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.67 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,762,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,715 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,191,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.