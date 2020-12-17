Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

