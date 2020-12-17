RealChain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $93,148.42 and $7,922.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealChain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00369102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

