Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.05. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,520,053 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.58.

About Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

