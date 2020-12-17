Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

