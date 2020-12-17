Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.78. Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,790,619 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

About Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

