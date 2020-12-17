Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV) Trading 20% Higher

Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 207,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,148,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

About Relevium Technologies Inc. (RLV.V) (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online; dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name; and skin care products under the Push & Pull brand.

