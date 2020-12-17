Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $1,372,369.68 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 31,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,372,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Replimune Group stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REPL. Barclays lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.