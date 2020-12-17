Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TUI (TUIFY)

TUI (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

12/16/2020 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/11/2020 – TUI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2020 – TUI had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/5/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

10/31/2020 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

10/29/2020 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 54,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. TUI AG has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.