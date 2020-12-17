Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

11/9/2020 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Veracyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/23/2020 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

VCYT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,558. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

