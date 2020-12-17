Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by 222.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,377 shares of company stock worth $10,129,038. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.