Reviewing ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ProTek Capital alerts:

This table compares ProTek Capital and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 3.94 $438.50 million $3.62 19.70

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ProTek Capital.

Profitability

This table compares ProTek Capital and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies 10.85% 20.10% 6.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProTek Capital and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProTek Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SS&C Technologies 0 3 9 1 2.85

SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $69.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than ProTek Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProTek Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of ProTek Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats ProTek Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProTek Capital

ProTek Capital, Inc. focuses on investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. It has strategic partnership with Vortex Waterpipes. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C asset management solutions, Black Diamond wealth platform, Advent outsourcing services, Advent data solutions, ALPS advisors, and virtual data rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio accounting software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that consist of consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ProTek Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProTek Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.