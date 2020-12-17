Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.00. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 618,017 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £27.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

About Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

