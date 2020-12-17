Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Buys 110,000 Shares

Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,510.00 ($11,078.57).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Ruane bought 225,019 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,502.66 ($22,501.90).

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael Ruane bought 7,142,856 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$999,999.84 ($714,285.60).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Ruane bought 30,000 shares of Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,710.00 ($3,364.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Reward Minerals Limited (RWD.AX)

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements, as well as a granted mining lease and miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

