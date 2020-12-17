Richelieu Hardware’s (RHUHF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

