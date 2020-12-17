Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Rightmove has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.58.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

