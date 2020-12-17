Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

