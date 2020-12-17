RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $2,225,077.32 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total value of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66.

RNG opened at $369.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

