Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $76.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

