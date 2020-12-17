Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

RIOT stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.15. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.