Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $726.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.15. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.