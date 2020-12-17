Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.85 EPS and its Q4 guidance to -($0.16)-0.24 EPS.

NYSE RAD traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 627,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,271. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

