River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Down to $163.50

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.50, but opened at $157.50. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $161.24, with a volume of 159,243 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £138.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.13%.

In other River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) news, insider James Barham acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

About River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

