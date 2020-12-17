RMPL (RMPL) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. RMPL has a market cap of $663,459.20 and $2,474.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00806451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00161167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00079578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00124760 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,238,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,441 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.