Robert S. Ellin Acquires 3,600 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $10,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,643.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $208.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LIVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

