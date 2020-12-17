Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 564 ($7.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 564 ($7.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.98. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38.

In related news, insider Ian Davis bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £982.10 ($1,283.12).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

