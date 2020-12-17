ROOBEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $490,820.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00376421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.70 or 0.02386409 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,245,420 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

