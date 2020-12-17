Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 880611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

