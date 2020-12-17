Royal Bank of Canada Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $20.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

CPE stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $563.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

