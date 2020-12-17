Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$21.74 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$22.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.01.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.