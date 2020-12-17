Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.30

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 6642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Royal Mail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

