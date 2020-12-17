Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.25

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 24547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.