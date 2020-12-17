RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $23,088.90 or 0.99860288 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $56,457.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 487 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.