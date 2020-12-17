Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$110,000.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 200 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.59, for a total transaction of C$4,318.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$212,027.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 405 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.80, for a total transaction of C$8,424.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00.

RUS stock opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.41.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 354.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

