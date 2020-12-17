Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.21. 6,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,372. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

