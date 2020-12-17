RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,400 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$21.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39.

About RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

