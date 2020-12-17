SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Tops $943,293.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $148,714.68 and approximately $943,293.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001896 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.