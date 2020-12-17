Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.