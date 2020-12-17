Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.46

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

