Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

SAFM stock opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

