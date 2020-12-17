Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.75. 3,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

