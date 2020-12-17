Sandip Kapadia Sells 1,763 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICPT opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

