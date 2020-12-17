SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

