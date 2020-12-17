Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.92.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Schneider National by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.