Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.21

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

