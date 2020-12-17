Scotiabank Boosts Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$3.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

CS stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.20 million and a PE ratio of -512.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$2.12.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

